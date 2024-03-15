CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Andrew Kirkman Purchases 162 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 162 shares of CLS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($193.03).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CLS alerts:

On Tuesday, January 9th, Andrew Kirkman bought 149 shares of CLS stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £150.49 ($192.81).

CLS Trading Up 0.9 %

LON CLI opened at GBX 91 ($1.17) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £361.64 million, a PE ratio of -178.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.47. CLS Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 83.30 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 149.39 ($1.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CLS Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. CLS’s payout ratio is -1,568.63%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.46) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLI

CLS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.