CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNO

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CNO opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $28.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $87,340.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $86,843.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,777 shares in the company, valued at $7,437,705.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $87,340.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,529.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,200. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.