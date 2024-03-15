Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Comstock Price Performance
Comstock stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Comstock has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Comstock
About Comstock
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
