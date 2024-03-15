Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Price Performance

Comstock stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Comstock has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Comstock

About Comstock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LODE. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Comstock by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comstock during the second quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comstock by 21.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 211,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.