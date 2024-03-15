Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading 20.7% Higher

Shares of Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report) traded up 20.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.20. 42,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,929% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
Concierge Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.
About Concierge Technologies
Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.
