Conifer Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NASDAQ:CNFRZ)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.6094 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Conifer Stock Performance
CNFRZ stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. Conifer has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.88.
Conifer Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Conifer
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.