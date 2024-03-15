Contrasting Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) & Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) and Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott International and Minor International Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott International 13.00% -848.49% 12.00% Minor International Public N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Marriott International and Minor International Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott International 0 9 5 0 2.36 Minor International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Marriott International presently has a consensus target price of $230.80, suggesting a potential downside of 6.94%. Given Marriott International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marriott International is more favorable than Minor International Public.

58.8% of Marriott International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Marriott International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marriott International and Minor International Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott International $23.71 billion 3.12 $3.08 billion $10.19 24.34 Minor International Public N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marriott International has higher revenue and earnings than Minor International Public.

Summary

Marriott International beats Minor International Public on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Minor International Public

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the United States, Maldives, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. The company operates restaurants The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, Burger King, Coffee Journey, and GAGA brands. It also invested in, owned, and operated a portfolio of hotels and serviced suites under the Anantara, AVANI, Oaks, Tivoli, Elewana, NH Collection, NH, nhow, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, and Radisson Blu brands in countries across the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe, and the Americas. In addition, the company distributes fashion and lifestyle products under the Anello, BergHOFF, Bossini, Charles & Keith, Joseph Joseph, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, and Minor Smart Kids brands through points of sale. Further, it is involved in the shopping mall, food and beverage sale, spa, supply chain management, distribution, management, vacation club point sale, entertainment, franchise, airport lounge, and healthcare businesses; property investment, development, and sales activities; operation of shopping mall and school; and manufacture and sale of cheese and ice-cream. The company was formerly known as Royal Garden Resorts Plc. and changed its name to Minor International Public Company Limited in 2005. Minor International Public Company Limited was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

