Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $88.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $771,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,080 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,884 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

