Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Copperleaf Technologies traded as high as C$6.85 and last traded at C$6.75, with a volume of 1375050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.

CPLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPLF

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$486.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.82, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

(Get Free Report)

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.