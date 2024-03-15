Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Copperleaf Technologies traded as high as C$6.85 and last traded at C$6.75, with a volume of 1375050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.50.
CPLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CPLF
Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance
Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile
CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Copperleaf Technologies
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.