Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CUZ. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CUZ opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.73%.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

