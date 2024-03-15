Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Trading Up 3%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.39. 590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Covalon Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$34.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.25.

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.90 million for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covalon Technologies Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.