Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) Plans $0.15 Interim Dividend

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.
Credit Corp Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06.
About Credit Corp Group
