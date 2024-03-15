Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 333,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

