Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 333,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
