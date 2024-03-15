Cresco Labs Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Cresco Labs in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

