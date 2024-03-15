Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Upgraded to Buy by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

CRLBF opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

