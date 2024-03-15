Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Echelon Wealth Partners

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Cresco Labs Price Performance

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.77.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

About Cresco Labs

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.