Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Echelon Wealth Partners

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Cresco Labs Price Performance
Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.77.
About Cresco Labs
