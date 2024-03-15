CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) General Counsel Sells $219,206.26 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,742,000 after acquiring an additional 74,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile



CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

