Critical Analysis: ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) and NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE)

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) and ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of ALLETE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of NorthWestern Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of ALLETE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

NorthWestern Energy Group has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALLETE has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

NorthWestern Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. ALLETE pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. NorthWestern Energy Group pays out 79.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ALLETE pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NorthWestern Energy Group has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years and ALLETE has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. NorthWestern Energy Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NorthWestern Energy Group and ALLETE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern Energy Group 1 5 2 0 2.13 ALLETE 1 4 0 0 1.80

NorthWestern Energy Group presently has a consensus target price of $53.38, suggesting a potential upside of 10.55%. ALLETE has a consensus target price of $58.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.09%. Given NorthWestern Energy Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NorthWestern Energy Group is more favorable than ALLETE.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NorthWestern Energy Group and ALLETE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern Energy Group $1.42 billion 2.08 $194.10 million $3.22 14.99 ALLETE $1.88 billion 1.76 $247.10 million $4.30 13.35

ALLETE has higher revenue and earnings than NorthWestern Energy Group. ALLETE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NorthWestern Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern Energy Group and ALLETE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern Energy Group 13.64% 7.29% 2.69% ALLETE 13.15% 7.31% 3.72%

Summary

NorthWestern Energy Group beats ALLETE on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company operates 6,597 miles of electric transmission and 18,534 miles of electric distribution lines with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 2,235 miles of natural gas transmission and 5,099 miles of natural gas distribution lines with approximately 135 city gate stations in Montana. It also operates 1,308 miles of electric transmission and 2,342 miles of electric distribution lines in South Dakota with approximately 121 transmission and distribution substations; and 55 miles of natural gas transmission and 2,545 miles of natural gas distribution lines in South Dakota and Nebraska. The company provides electricity and/or natural gas to approximately 764,200 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc. operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers. Further, it owns and maintains electric transmission assets in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Illinois. Additionally, the company focuses on developing, acquiring, and operating clean and renewable energy projects; and owns and operates approximately 1,200 megawatts of wind energy generation facility, as well as involved in the coal mining operations in North Dakota; and real estate investment activities in Florida. It owns and operates 162 substations with a total capacity of 9,980 megavolt amperes. The company serves taconite mining, paper, pulp and secondary wood products, pipeline, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Minnesota Power, Inc. and changed its name to ALLETE, Inc. in May 2001. ALLETE, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

