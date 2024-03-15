CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2 – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €11.14 ($12.24) and last traded at €11.50 ($12.64). 23,283 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.52 ($12.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.43.

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for ruminants, pigs, poultry and pets as well as in aquaculture; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; distillers dried grains with solubles for animal feed; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle, pet food, and pigs.

