Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cryoport in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Cryoport Stock Up 2.6 %

Cryoport stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Cryoport by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

