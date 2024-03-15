Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXFree Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cryoport in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of CYRX opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 11.58. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Cryoport during the third quarter worth $1,153,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 57,348 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 299,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cryoport during the second quarter worth about $282,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

