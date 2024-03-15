Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $14.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cryoport shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 80,212 shares.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Cryoport by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Cryoport by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Stories

