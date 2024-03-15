Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 195.57% from the company’s current price.

Cue Biopharma Trading Down 5.6 %

CUE opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 9,270.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.