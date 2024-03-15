Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $263.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $276.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.60 and its 200-day moving average is $237.44.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

