D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,096,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 620,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of D.R. Horton worth $3,664,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $150.32 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.15 and its 200-day moving average is $131.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

