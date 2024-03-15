Dale Richard Foster Sells 3,500 Shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Stock

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $229,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,686,005.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

CLMB stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $73.25.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 6,229.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $48.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Climb Global Solutions

About Climb Global Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.