Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Cut by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $933,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,070,000 after acquiring an additional 52,864 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $171.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

