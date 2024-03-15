David Evans Sells 33,333,333 Shares of Gold Mountain Limited (ASX:GMN) Stock

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX:GMN – Get Free Report) insider David Evans sold 33,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00), for a total transaction of A$133,333.33 ($88,300.22).

David Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 19th, David Evans 60,000,000 shares of Gold Mountain stock.

On Friday, December 29th, David Evans sold 97,102,734 shares of Gold Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00), for a total transaction of A$485,513.67 ($321,532.23).

Gold Mountain Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 5.69.

About Gold Mountain

Gold Mountain Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Wabag project comprising 8 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 413 sub-blocks located in the Enga Province, Papua New Guinea.

