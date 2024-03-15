David Fletcher Acquires 74 Shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Stock

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) insider David Fletcher bought 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.64) per share, for a total transaction of £498.76 ($639.03).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Performance

JPMorgan Claverhouse stock opened at GBX 672 ($8.61) on Friday. JPMorgan Claverhouse has a 12-month low of GBX 622.98 ($7.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 702 ($8.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 660.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 658.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 67.67. The company has a market capitalization of £387.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,493.33 and a beta of 0.83.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Claverhouse’s previous dividend of $8.00. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s payout ratio is currently 7,777.78%.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

