David Rae Sells 12,497 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Rae sold 12,497 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total transaction of C$124,595.09.

DPM stock opened at C$9.77 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$7.79 and a one year high of C$10.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1016949 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

DPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.34.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

