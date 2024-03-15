Deana L. Mcpherson Sells 13,068 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $228,559.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SWBI opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $800.30 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.56 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,648 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,875,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 114,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,795,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 305,070 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Articles

