Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.000-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

