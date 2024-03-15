DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,189,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 94,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.44% of DexCom worth $4,122,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16,943.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,165 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,624.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,498 shares of company stock worth $23,441,441 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Trading Down 1.7 %

DXCM stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.72. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

