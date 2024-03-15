DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.850-13.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.0 billion-$13.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.1 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY25 guidance to $12.85-13.25 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $216.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $222.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.72. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.69.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

