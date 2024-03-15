Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $696.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.01 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 27,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,015,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,083. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $588,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

