Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.76

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 3929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,981,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 548,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

