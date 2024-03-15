Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Dollar General has raised its dividend by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dollar General has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dollar General to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $150.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.14 and a 200-day moving average of $128.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.08.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

