Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded to Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $170.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $150.10 on Friday. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,221,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.