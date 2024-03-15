Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.700-7.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.0 billion-$32.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.7 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.70-7.30 EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.