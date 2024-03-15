Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.330-1.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-7.300 EPS.

Shares of DLTR opened at $125.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.95.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

