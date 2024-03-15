Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $149.69, but opened at $129.15. Dollar Tree shares last traded at $128.98, with a volume of 3,485,277 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Dollar Tree by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after acquiring an additional 70,478 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.60.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

