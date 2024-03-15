Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.33-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6-7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.68 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-7.300 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.95.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.60. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $273,045,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,378,000 after acquiring an additional 692,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

