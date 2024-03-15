Doug Jones Sells 7,810 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $111,995.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,479.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 143,607 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 185,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

