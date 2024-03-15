Doug Jones Sells 7,810 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $111,995.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,479.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 143,607 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 185,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on PMT
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.