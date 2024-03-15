Dover (NYSE:DOV) Sets New 52-Week High at $177.54

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $177.54 and last traded at $176.70, with a volume of 67842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.60.

Dover Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in Dover by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dover by 53.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 528,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,415,000 after purchasing an additional 183,529 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

