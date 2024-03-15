Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stake Boosted by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE BROS opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,126.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 296,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $10,176,448.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 721,238 shares in the company, valued at $24,745,675.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,025,965 shares of company stock valued at $322,045,760 over the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.