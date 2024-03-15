e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 105.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,585 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,487,000 after buying an additional 192,988 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $6,397,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,611 shares of company stock worth $14,759,884 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELF. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $200.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.56. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.