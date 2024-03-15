Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Eagers Automotive’s previous final dividend of $0.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, insider Sophie Moore 18,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. In related news, insider Nicholas Politis 1,783,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. Also, insider Sophie Moore 18,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. 41.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

