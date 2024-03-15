Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Up 162.6% in February

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 162.6% from the February 14th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSE:EVG opened at $10.65 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0786 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
