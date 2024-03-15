Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Up 162.6% in February

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 162.6% from the February 14th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EVG opened at $10.65 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $10.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0786 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 90,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 50.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.