electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 117.49% and a negative return on equity of 188.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS.

electroCore Trading Down 5.6 %

ECOR stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. electroCore has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11.

Get electroCore alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in electroCore by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 155,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.