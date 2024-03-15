Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Embelton’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

Embelton Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96.

About Embelton

Embelton Limited engages in the manufacture, distribution, and installation of flooring product and services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Merchandising, Commercial/Contracting, and Manufacturing segments. It engages in the sale and installation of vibration control devices, building materials, industrial corks, rubber products, and metal fabrications.

