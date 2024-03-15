EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
EMCORE Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.54.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 67.43%. The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Research analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
