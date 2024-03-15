EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 67.43%. The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Research analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

